Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.75. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.68, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The firm has a market cap of C$576.71 million and a P/E ratio of -31.92.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$166.43 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -134.19%.

About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

