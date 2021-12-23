Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 72.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 272,357 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Magnite by 96.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Magnite by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,709. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Magnite has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

