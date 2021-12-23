Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.80

Shares of Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15.

About Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)

Mail.ru Group Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

