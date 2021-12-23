Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Down 3%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 223 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.04). Approximately 30,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 93,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.13).

MANO has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Manolete Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Manolete Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of £103.76 million and a PE ratio of 38.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 267.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 0.39 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Manolete Partners’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Leigh of Hurley acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £49,210 ($65,015.19).

About Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

