Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Trading Up 1.1%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 7,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 13,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLFNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

