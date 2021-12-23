Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marqeta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

