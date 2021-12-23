Martin & Co. Inc. TN Acquires 3,440 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,169 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,395,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

