Martin & Co. Inc. TN Acquires 3,698 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.78. 7,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,091. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.81. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.98 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.