Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,905,000 after buying an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.18. 480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average is $66.95.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.