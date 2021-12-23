Martin & Co. Inc. TN Increases Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,848,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,351,000 after acquiring an additional 47,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 149,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weis Markets news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMK traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $65.48. 47 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,178. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.40 and a 12 month high of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

