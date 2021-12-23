Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 790 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises 2.0% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 15,044.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $176.86. 1,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 104.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

