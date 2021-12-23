Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.01 Million in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $209,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $243,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

NASDAQ INDB opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.