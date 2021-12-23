Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $899,000 in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meredith by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Meredith by 16.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Meredith in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meredith in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDP opened at $59.07 on Thursday. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $59.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

