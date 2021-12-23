Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $847,000 Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

