Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $959,000 Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE stock opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.62.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

