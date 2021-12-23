Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 32,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $13,570,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,752.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 364,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,065.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 324,395 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

