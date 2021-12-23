Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Shares in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,022 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

