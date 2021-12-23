Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,759,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 23.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,676,000 after purchasing an additional 192,355 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $44.14 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

