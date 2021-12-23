Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0307

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $9,253.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 479.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,490.48 or 0.99587529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055716 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00283513 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.09 or 0.00463692 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00151949 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

