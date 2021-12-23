McGinn Investment Management Inc. Acquires 385 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 3.2% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

