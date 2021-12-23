MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). MediWound reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,265. MediWound has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MediWound by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MediWound by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in MediWound by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

