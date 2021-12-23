Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $8,590,680.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $8,590,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MEDP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.24. 2,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.70 and a 200-day moving average of $193.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.74 and a one year high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 37.6% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.8% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

