Medtronic plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $6.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,399,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $802,207,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $2,428,000. TNF LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

