Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 31st.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 62,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $757.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.73. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

