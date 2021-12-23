Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.64. 136,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,661,995. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

