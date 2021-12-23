MetaHash Hits Market Cap of $20.21 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $20.21 million and approximately $600,183.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00055612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.30 or 0.08097186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,291.21 or 0.99794012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00073334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00049122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002668 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,149,057,729 coins and its circulating supply is 2,978,717,245 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

