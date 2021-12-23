MetaMorph (METM) Hits One Day Volume of $16.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $354,427.95 and $16.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00043099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007120 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.