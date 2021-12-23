Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS:MTRAF traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255. Metro has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

