Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,584 shares of company stock worth $1,638,035. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.