Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) versus Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and Altigen Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Altigen Communications -4.47% N/A N/A

Minim has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altigen Communications has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Minim and Altigen Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Altigen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minim currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Minim’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than Altigen Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minim and Altigen Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million 1.10 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -19.17 Altigen Communications $10.99 million 2.98 -$490,000.00 ($0.02) -68.97

Altigen Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minim. Altigen Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altigen Communications beats Minim on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

About Altigen Communications

AltiGen Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe. The company was founded by Gilbert Hu in May 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

