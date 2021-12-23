Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,715 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after acquiring an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,858,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,165,000 after purchasing an additional 214,007 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,212,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 188,796 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

