Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 110,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $362.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

