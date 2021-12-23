Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.12 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.56.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

