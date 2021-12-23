Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 414.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,625 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 416.9% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 142,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.