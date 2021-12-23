Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Mission Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVO traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 256.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 131,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mission Produce by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

