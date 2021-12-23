Mizuho Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $354.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $332.00 to $354.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.52.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $304.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $200.46 and a 1 year high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

