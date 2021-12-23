Mizuho Trims Cigna (NYSE:CI) Target Price to $245.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $267.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.04.

Shares of CI opened at $222.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,118,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $313,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,529,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 135,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

