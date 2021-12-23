MMA Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.6% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 213,379 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $10,595,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

