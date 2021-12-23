MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.