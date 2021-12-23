Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $2,378,340.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $2,378,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $3,196,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $3,098,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $3,005,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $2,834,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,655,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,390,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

