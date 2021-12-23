Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,089 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,250 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,655 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $251.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

