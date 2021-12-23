Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $259.77 and last traded at $260.54. 45,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,679,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.38.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,250 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,886,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

