Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives $55.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Momentive Global stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,526. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $263,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,530,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

