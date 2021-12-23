Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Investec raised shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Mondi alerts:

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $48.55 on Monday. Mondi has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.