Monero Classic (XMC) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $3,126.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.27 or 0.00408159 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

