Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Soitec from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Soitec alerts:

Shares of SLOIY opened at $131.90 on Monday. Soitec has a 12-month low of $82.70 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.06.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.