Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.39 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

