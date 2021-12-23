Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of WST opened at $453.61 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

