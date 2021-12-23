MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

NYSE:MSM opened at $83.61 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 108.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

