MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 108.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

